Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Incyte worth $62,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

