Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INDB. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $15,795,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.