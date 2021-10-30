INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.42% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 5,859.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $69.70 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $538.85 million, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

