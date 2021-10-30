Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Inhibrx worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Inhibrx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Inhibrx by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Shares of INBX stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.