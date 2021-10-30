Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.83% of Inozyme Pharma worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $9.34 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $221.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.