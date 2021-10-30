InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,861.35

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,861.35 ($63.51) and traded as high as GBX 5,118 ($66.87). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,118 ($66.87), with a volume of 384,843 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Citigroup increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,010 ($65.46).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £9.38 billion and a PE ratio of -6,397.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,700.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,861.35.

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

About InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.