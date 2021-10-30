Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.33

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.33 and traded as low as $22.72. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 2,226 shares traded.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.