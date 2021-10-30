inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.54% of inTEST worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 153,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST Co. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. Analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

