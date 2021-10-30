Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report sales of $2.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 million and the lowest is $2.22 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $9.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of INTZ opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Intrusion by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

