Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSMO. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

XSMO stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70.

