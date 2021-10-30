InvestDigital (IDT) Market Capitalization Tops $140,251.37

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $140,251.37 and $96,138.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00250326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00098048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 110,791,517 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

