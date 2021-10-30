ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.75

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.04. ION Geophysical shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 1,510,312 shares traded.

IO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of $58.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $271,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

