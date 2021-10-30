iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $474.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.07. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $301.44 and a 12 month high of $478.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

