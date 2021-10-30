Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00289.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.07 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

