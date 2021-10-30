JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $960.88

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 960.88 ($12.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,099 ($14.36). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,087.50 ($14.21), with a volume of 682,653 shares changing hands.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,040.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 960.88.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

