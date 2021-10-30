Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $247.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $216.17 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

