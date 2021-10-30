Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 277,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $8,772,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

