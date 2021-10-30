Jefferies Financial Group Comments on StealthGas Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StealthGas in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.58. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

