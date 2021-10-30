Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medpace in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace stock opened at $226.55 on Thursday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $227.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.93. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Medpace by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

