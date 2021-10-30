Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -633.33%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

