John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76. 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.