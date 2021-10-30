Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stake Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 165.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 372.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 43,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 75,218 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 319.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

JNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.78 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $449.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. Research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

