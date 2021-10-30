JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Shares Down 0.4%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.21 and last traded at $49.21. 111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.