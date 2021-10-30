JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 12,407 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of EverQuote worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

EverQuote stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $400.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.30.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at $854,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock valued at $747,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

