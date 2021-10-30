JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 234,582 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 1,094.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 253.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NYSE OCFT opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.41.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

