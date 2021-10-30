JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 45,706 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,384,000 after acquiring an additional 406,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 945,631 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth about $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27,071.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,724 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of SHC stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 65.00.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.