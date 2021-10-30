JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of FARO Technologies worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $73.57 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

