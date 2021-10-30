JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 33,518 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $14.93 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

