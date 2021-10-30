JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 301,600 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 301,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.07% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,297,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Shares of DNAA opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

