JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Installed Building Products worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

