JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.89 Million Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of International Seaways worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in International Seaways by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

