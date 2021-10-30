JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Brigham Minerals worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 2.26.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 736.84%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

