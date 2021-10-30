JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Park National worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth about $4,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the second quarter worth about $2,040,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 62.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

PRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $89.56 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

