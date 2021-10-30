JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 613,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 517,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of W&T Offshore worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 862,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 457.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 757,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 539.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 667,951 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTI opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

