JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304,359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

