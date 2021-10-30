JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.09 Million Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of The St. Joe worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

