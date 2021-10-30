JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 116.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of SunOpta worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in SunOpta by 155.2% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559,113 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 12.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $840.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

