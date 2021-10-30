JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.46% of Dynex Capital worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DX stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $605.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

