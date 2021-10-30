JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of Oportun Financial worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPRT. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.53 million, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

