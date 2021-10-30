JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Chindata Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $9.96 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -166.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

