JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 294,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.68% of Silver Crest Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $15,520,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,597,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,820,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,820,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

