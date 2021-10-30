JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 270,958 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 778.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Adecoagro worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGRO. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE AGRO opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.