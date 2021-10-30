JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 100,000 First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 20.00% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000.

FMNY opened at $29.88 on Friday. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18.

