JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,333,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,596,000 after acquiring an additional 57,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 582.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

