JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 110,007 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110,007 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRA opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

