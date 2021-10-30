JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 116,291 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of AdvanSix worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

