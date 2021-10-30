JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,236 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Triumph Bancorp worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $8,441,943. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.51.

TBK stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.