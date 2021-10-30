JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 216,584 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 216,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.32 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $776.22 million, a PE ratio of -33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

