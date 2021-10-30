JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,856 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Universal worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Universal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE UVV opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.