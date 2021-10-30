JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 69,715 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of National Bank worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after buying an additional 119,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after buying an additional 68,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 39,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.